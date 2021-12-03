This Is The Gift Most People In Nebraska Want This Holiday Season

By Kelly Fisher

December 6, 2021

The holiday season is upon us! That means that many people are hustling and bustling through stores and scouring for the best deals online.

But how do you know whether you’re buying the right gifts?

Luckily, AT&T Experts have your back. They “set out to find what people across America are searching for this holiday season. While Baby Yoda and weighted blankets were hits in 2020, this year, Americans have moved toward tech gifts.” In fact, the PlayStation 5 was the No. 1 searched gift in most states, followed by a TV. Here’s how AT&T Experts figured it out:

“We looked at Ahrefs keywords based on the domain Amazon.com, traffic, and volume. Then we ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly organic search traffic of the website’s ranking page from a given keyword. From there, we took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period.”

So, which gift is the most-searched one in Nebraska? The study found that the PlayStation 5 was the highest-searched item. Other states with a PlayStation 5 on their wish list include Arkansas, Conncticut, Delaware, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota and many more.

See the full report here.

