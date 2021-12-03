Tom Brady, Buccaneers Shock Michigan High School Team On FaceTime Call

Michigan high schoolers mixed up one of the digits on a teammate’s phone number — and realized the mistake in the best way when they FaceTimed the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The Notre Dame Prep boys’ freshman basketball team want to add their teammates to a group chat. Instead, they ended up on the phone with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wrong number was cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting’s. When the Pontiac, Michigan teens remained skeptical, they landed on a call with Murphy-Bunting. Soon after, other teammates hopped on the call, including: Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Leonard Fournette and Tom Brady. “That was sweet,” Brady told ESPN. “I didn't know who it was. [Leonard] said, ‘Here's my boy’ or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school too.”

Brady, a University of Michigan alum, added to ESPN that it was “even better” to find out the high school team was calling from the Wolverine State.

P. Jason Whalen, whose son is on the team, explained the story in a thread on Twitter: “A wild thing happened this AM that I had to share. My son’s basketball team at @NDPMA_Athletics starts up a group chat. When entering phone numbers they screw up one digit for one of their teammates. This random guy replies to the group ‘did you mean to add me to this group?’” Whalen continued:

“The boys are like ‘yes, if this is XXXX.’ The guy replies, ‘no, this is Sean. Do you know who I am?’ Of course they think it’s their teammate messing with them. After some back and forth the guy says ‘this is @seanbunting_’ and he sends a selfie in the Bucs locker room…

“Some of the boys still think it’s their buddy joking around others are like WTH is going on. There is some back and forth with some pretty funny dialogue before SMB FaceTimes the group chat. All I hear is my son laughing his [a**] off, in total disbelief at what is going on…”