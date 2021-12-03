Tristan Thompson Sued For Child Support For Baby No. 3

Tristan Thompson is allegedly expecting baby no. 3, according to a report from TMZ. The basketball player, who also shares a daughter, True, with Khloe Kardashian, was sued for child support from a woman out of Houston, Maralee Nichols.

Nichols claims that she and Thompson had been in an on-and-off relationship for several months prior to a hookup in March when the baby had been conceived. Thompson, however, has made the claim that he and Nichols had only been a one-night stand.

The Daily Mail obtained documents requesting child support from Thompson. According to the documents, the child, who is due on December 3, was conceived during Thompson's birthday weekend last March when he was visiting Houston. Nichols has reportedly moved to Los Angeles in the time since. According to the documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Thompson has requested the case be moved to Texas instead of California. Nichols is requesting both child support, and for Thompson to pay for her medical expenses for the pregnancy. The full documents can be viewed here.

Thompson's statement saw him claiming that he and Nichols had gone to a party prior to returning to his hotel room, and that the two had not been drunk at the time of the encounter. According to The Daily Mail, Nichols launched her paternity suit on June 30, after she had moved to Los Angeles. Thompson's statement had been signed off on August 5.

At the time of the alleged encounter, Thompson was still with Kardashian. He and Kardashian split up in May, and the two share a three-year-old daughter. In addition to True, Thompson has a four-year-old son named Prince with former model Jordan Craig.