WATCH: Man Leads New York City Police On A Wild Chase In Stolen School Bus

A man stole a school bus in New York City and led police on a wild chase through the narrow streets of Brooklyn on Thursday (December 2) afternoon.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Anthony Reyes, found the unoccupied bus parked on a side street with the keys in the ignition. He hopped in and drove away, but officers were able to track the bus using GPS and confronted the suspect.

As they entered the bus, which was parked on a crowded street, Reyes resisted, forcing officers to try to subdue him with tasers. However, the tasers didn't work, and Reyes managed to get behind the wheel and tried to drive away.

Wild video captured the moment the smoking bus lurched forward, slamming multiple cars that were in its way as multiple officers gave chase on foot.

Authorities thought the chase was coming to an end when Reyes slammed into a building. Instead, he managed to keep driving, striking more cars along the way. Reyes was eventually detained, nearly three miles from where the bus was stolen. Two people suffered minor injuries, and between 15 and 20 cars were damaged during the chase.

A witness told WABC that one of the officers saved the life of a woman who was sitting in her car, which was in Reye's path.

"One of those cars that was right here, there was a lady inside, and if that cop did not take that lady out, she would've been dead by that time," witness Ali Sulimanalmaweri said. "So he pulled her out, and he hit the car again. He kept hitting the car so he could run away."

Reyes was charged with grand larceny, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, forgery, criminal possession of stolen property, obstruction of a governmental authority, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. He has a lengthy criminal history and was released from prison on parole in March 2020.