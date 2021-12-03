Where You Can Find The Best Holiday Lights Display In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
December 3, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Every year, people get together to check out beautiful arrangements of Christmas and holiday lights in December. This tradition actually has roots in European practices, experts say.
"Christmas lights actually have a history that dates all the way back to the pagan rituals of northern Europe," according to Travel + Leisure. "The custom of the Yule Log, a bonfire of sorts, was first recorded in the 12th century, and is thought to have served as a representation of hope that the sun would once again shine brightly, ending the darkness of December."
Nowadays, these traditions have evolved into stunning extravaganzas, walkthroughs, and community events. Travel + Leisure also pinpointed the most festive holiday lights displays in each state. The best one writers found in Colorado is...
Posted by Telluride Ski Tree on Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Here's what writers said about the amazing sculpture:
"Colorado is known for another unusual 'tree' tradition, the lighting of the ski tree. Every December, the Telluride, Colorado community gathers to light their 17-foot-tall ski tree, which is made from recycled skis and sits in the center of town. Prefer a more traditional display? Check out the Denver Botanic Gardens for their annual Blossoms of Light event."
To see other stellar holiday light displays across the country, click here.