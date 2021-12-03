Where You Can Find The Best Holiday Lights Display In Colorado

Every year, people get together to check out beautiful arrangements of Christmas and holiday lights in December. This tradition actually has roots in European practices, experts say.

"Christmas lights actually have a history that dates all the way back to the pagan rituals of northern Europe," according to Travel + Leisure. "The custom of the Yule Log, a bonfire of sorts, was first recorded in the 12th century, and is thought to have served as a representation of hope that the sun would once again shine brightly, ending the darkness of December."

Nowadays, these traditions have evolved into stunning extravaganzas, walkthroughs, and community events. Travel + Leisure also pinpointed the most festive holiday lights displays in each state. The best one writers found in Colorado is...

The Telluride Ski Tree!