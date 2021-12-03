Where You Can Find The Best Holiday Lights Display In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

December 3, 2021

Christmas light display
Photo: Getty Images

Every year, people get together to check out beautiful arrangements of Christmas and holiday lights in December. This tradition actually has roots in European practices, experts say.

"Christmas lights actually have a history that dates all the way back to the pagan rituals of northern Europe," according to Travel + Leisure. "The custom of the Yule Log, a bonfire of sorts, was first recorded in the 12th century, and is thought to have served as a representation of hope that the sun would once again shine brightly, ending the darkness of December."

Nowadays, these traditions have evolved into stunning extravaganzas, walkthroughs, and community events. Travel + Leisure also pinpointed the most festive holiday lights displays in each state. The best one writers found in Colorado is...

The Telluride Ski Tree!

Here's what writers said about the amazing sculpture:

"Colorado is known for another unusual 'tree' tradition, the lighting of the ski tree. Every December, the Telluride, Colorado community gathers to light their 17-foot-tall ski tree, which is made from recycled skis and sits in the center of town. Prefer a more traditional display? Check out the Denver Botanic Gardens for their annual Blossoms of Light event."

To see other stellar holiday light displays across the country, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices