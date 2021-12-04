JT of the City Girls celebrated another lap around the sun in style and received some jaw-dropping gifts from boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert on her special day.



"Thanks babe," the "Jobs" rapper posted a saucy cheeked up photo of her next to the brand new car –– a McLaren to be specific.

The supercar was apparently a surprise for her 29th birthday as she tweeted her shock and sent her thanks to her fellow rapper beau Uzi throughout the night.

"I'm screaming, uziiiiiiiii wtf I was not did not expect this," she tweeted late Friday (December 3) and later posted a video of the new gift, too.