City Girls' JT Shows Off Birthday Gift With Bootylicious Pic
By Regina Park
December 4, 2021
JT of the City Girls celebrated another lap around the sun in style and received some jaw-dropping gifts from boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert on her special day.
"Thanks babe," the "Jobs" rapper posted a saucy cheeked up photo of her next to the brand new car –– a McLaren to be specific.
The supercar was apparently a surprise for her 29th birthday as she tweeted her shock and sent her thanks to her fellow rapper beau Uzi throughout the night.
"I'm screaming, uziiiiiiiii wtf I was not did not expect this," she tweeted late Friday (December 3) and later posted a video of the new gift, too.
Uzi so shy😂😈 pic.twitter.com/EVuLDoOcUa— damii🤴🏼👾 (@captainleke) December 4, 2021
I’m screaming, uziiiiiiiii wtf I was not did not expect this🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— City Girl. (@ThegirlJT) December 4, 2021
The gifts didn't stop at the super sleek new ride either. JT tweeted that Uzi rented out an entire amusement park for her, and promised to post pics of the adventures soon, after she got some rest from her "perfect" birthday celebration.
My birthday was so perfect! Had dinner & my baby rented out an amusement park for me he know the vibes💗 I’ll post pics tomorrow my ass is tired!!!— City Girl. (@ThegirlJT) December 4, 2021
Yung Miami, JT's bandmate and other half sent a heartfelt message to her "big sister" on her special day.
"Happy birthday to my headache @ThegirlJT I love you so much. Thank you for always being a shoulder to cry on, a therapist and most importantly a great BIG SISTER ❤️ " Miami posted.
Happy birthday to my headache @ThegirlJT I love you so much. Thank you for always being a shoulder to cry on, a therapist and most importantly a great BIG SISTER ❤️— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 3, 2021
JT also rang in her personal new year with some butterfly-inspired editorial shots that showed off her assets and style.
Check out a few of the shots below.
Another year🦋🎈 pic.twitter.com/wsif7Tejfq— City Girl. (@ThegirlJT) December 3, 2021