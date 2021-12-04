Dentist Tried To Use Fake Arm To Get A COVID Vaccine Pass

A dentist in Italy could face criminal charges for trying to use a fake arm when he went to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The man, who was not identified, showed up at a clinic with an arm made of silicon, but the nurse quickly realized it was fake.

"When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light," Filippa Bua told an Italian newspaper according to NBC News.

"I understood immediately that the man was trying to avoid the vaccination by using a silicone prosthetic, into which he hoped that I would inject the drug, unaware," Bua added.

The man, who is in his 50s, admitted he didn't want to get vaccinated but was trying to obtain a vaccine pass, which will be required to enter many indoor venues in Italy starting on Monday (December 6). He also noted he has been suspended from his job because he refused to get vaccinated.

The man left the clinic without incident, and the staff turned over his information to law enforcement officials to determine if will be charged with fraud.

"We stopped and reflected, and we understood that this wasn't just a surreal situation, but a real attempt at fraud," Bua said.