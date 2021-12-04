Homeowner Burns Down $1.8 Million House Trying To Smoke Out Snakes

A $1.8 million house in Dickerson, Maryland, burned to the ground after the homeowners tried to smoke out an infestation of snakes. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer told CNN that snakes have been a problem for both the previous and new owners of the property.

Piringer said that investigators believe they placed hot coals in the basement, hoping to create enough smoke to force the snakes to leave the house. Unfortunately, the coals were too close to some combustible materials, which burst into flames and quickly engulfed the 10,000 square foot home.

It took several hours for firefighters to get the massive fire under control, and it wasn't fully extinguished until the following day. Luckily, nobody was home at the time, and nobody was injured in the blaze.

Piringer also told CNN that people should seek out professional help to deal with animal infestations in their homes.

"There are animal services that can come out and make recommendations, or pest control, or an exterminator," Piringer said. "We recommend you have professionals deal with any pest control issue to help maintain the situation."

Piringer shared photos of the fire on Twitter and said that status of the snakes is "undetermined."