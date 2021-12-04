Homeowner Burns Down $1.8 Million House Trying To Smoke Out Snakes

By Bill Galluccio

December 4, 2021

Photo: Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service

A $1.8 million house in Dickerson, Maryland, burned to the ground after the homeowners tried to smoke out an infestation of snakes. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer told CNN that snakes have been a problem for both the previous and new owners of the property.

Piringer said that investigators believe they placed hot coals in the basement, hoping to create enough smoke to force the snakes to leave the house. Unfortunately, the coals were too close to some combustible materials, which burst into flames and quickly engulfed the 10,000 square foot home.

It took several hours for firefighters to get the massive fire under control, and it wasn't fully extinguished until the following day. Luckily, nobody was home at the time, and nobody was injured in the blaze.

Piringer also told CNN that people should seek out professional help to deal with animal infestations in their homes.

"There are animal services that can come out and make recommendations, or pest control, or an exterminator," Piringer said. "We recommend you have professionals deal with any pest control issue to help maintain the situation."

Piringer shared photos of the fire on Twitter and said that status of the snakes is "undetermined."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices