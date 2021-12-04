On Friday (December 3), French luxury fashion house Chanel kicked off the annual Art Basel event in Miami with a celebration of its famed No. 5 fragrance and the whole century it's been gracing necks and wrists.

Joe Jonas was among several famous guests in attendance at the event and the "Who's In Your Head" singer hit the red carpet with a head-turning all-white ensemble that perfectly paid homage to the luxury brand.

Dripped in Chanel head to toe, the 32-year-old Jonas brother arrived to Miami's Design District, sporting branded loafers, creased white trousers with subtle pin strips and an iconic Chanel blazer.

Joe's all-white look definitely matched the summer temps in Miami which were hovering around the 80s during the event –– which got back on track this year after taking a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.