Parents Of Michigan School Shooter Plead Not Guilty To All Charges

By Cherranda Smith

December 4, 2021

Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to all charges they face in the tragic incident.

Police say Jennifer and James Crumbley were apprehended by authorities overnight Saturday (December 4) after a multi-agency manhunt was conducted throughout Oxford, Michigan and neighboring areas. According to reports, the couple was found hiding in a basement of a Detroit-area art studio less than a mile from the US-Canada border.

Jennifer Crumbley cried during court proceedings Saturday morning as she told the judge she understood the charges against her.

Jennifer and her husband each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting their son carried out Tuesday (November 30) at Oxford High School, that left four students dead.

A judge set bail at $500,000.

