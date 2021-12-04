Just days after announcing his next album, Roddy Ricch took the time to pen a heartfelt message to his fans and day one supporters.

The "Late at Night" rapper also acknowledged the time he took in between his last album, the chart-topping Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, that gave fans "The Box" and more back in 2019.

"I wanna take the time out to appreciate all my fans that stayed down with me even though I've always been the artist to take my time with the pictures I paint through this music s––t. I appreciate every DM every ticket bought every stream every album bought every [piece] of love the world has shown me in the time I've been known in this light," he wrote in a message posted to social media.

"I appreciate every supporter who been down with Roddy from DAY 1. Y'all forever changed my life and my family life and I'm forever grateful," he added.