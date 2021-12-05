Britney Spears Spotted Cozying Up With Fiancé On Birthday Trip To Mexico

Britney Spears turned 40 last week Thursday (December 2) and she's keeping the celebration going through the weekend.

The "Gimme More" singer was spotted in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico cozying up next to her hubby-to-be Sam Asghari. The couple flew out for a getaway last week and have been enjoying the ocean views and sand together ever since.

Brit and Sam were photographed aboard a yacht where they took a romantic sunset cruise and soaked up the sun side-by-side near their beach-view suite.

The singer posted some an elaborate fireworks show, birthday balloon arrangement, glittery flowers, and bubbly champagne all of which appear to have happened during the beach vacation.

"I'm so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today 😢 ... Thank you for all the b-day wishes" she captioned the video on Instagram.