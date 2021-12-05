Lil Nas X Takes Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow, More To Coney Island For TikTok

By Regina Park

December 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

"What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?"

Lil Nas X took some of his famous friends to Coney Island while at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday (December 4).

The "Call Me By My Name" rapper recruited Jack Harlow, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Tinashe, Normani and more to do their own version of the viral, chaotic TikTok sound.

The trend exploded on the social media platform after rapper Gorilla Nems and @SideTalkNYC interviewed Coney Islanders going about their day. The result? A hilarious compilation of random, but very catchy phrases and sounds –– particularly the now-iconic, "Bing Bong!"

Photo: Getty Images

Aside from pulling off the star-studded TikTok video, Lil Nas X took home the "Innovator of the Year" award, and was presented by friend and "Have Mercy" singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey.

Variety's invite-only event returned to an in-person red carpet affair after a year of being virtual. The brunch honors the musicians, writers, publishers and more who are behind-the-scenes of the year's 25 biggest songs.

Olivia Rodrigo was named "Songwriter of the Year" by the publication, BTS were honored for "Record of the Year" and Jack Harlow received the "Hitmaker for Tomorrow" Award. Normani won "Collaborator of the Year."

