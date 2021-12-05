"What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?"

Lil Nas X took some of his famous friends to Coney Island while at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday (December 4).

The "Call Me By My Name" rapper recruited Jack Harlow, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Tinashe, Normani and more to do their own version of the viral, chaotic TikTok sound.

The trend exploded on the social media platform after rapper Gorilla Nems and @SideTalkNYC interviewed Coney Islanders going about their day. The result? A hilarious compilation of random, but very catchy phrases and sounds –– particularly the now-iconic, "Bing Bong!"

