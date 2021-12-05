Longtime Grand Ole Opry Singer Stonewall Jackson Dies At 89

Longtime Grand Ole Opry member Stonewall Jackson passed away Saturday morning (December 4) at the age of 89, following a battle with vascular dementia, a family member confirmed.

The "Don't Be Angry" singer was born in Tabor City, North Carolina in 1932 and moved to Nashville in 1956 looking to catch his big break in country music. The singer was known to have performed his songs for anyone and famously strolled into Acuff-Rose, one of Nashville's music publishing companies around that time, "just to see if anyone in country music would talk to me."

The bold move worked. Stonewall's songs got him a meeting with Grand Ole Opry founder George D. Hay and manager W.D. Kilpatrick. In a previous interview, Stonewall recalled that the music execs "took me down the hall and signed me to a regular member's contract ... I've been here ever since."