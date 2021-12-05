Panthers Fire Joe Brady During Bye Week

By Jason Hall

December 5, 2021

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins
Photo: Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced their decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during their bye week on Sunday (December 5).

Head coach Matt Rhule confirmed the team's decision via Panthers.com.

"I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change," Rhule said. "I'm very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half."

Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon has been promoted to offensive coordinator in Brady's absence for the Panther's final five games of the regular season.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

