5 Ohio Cities Rank Among The Most Sinful In America

It’s no secret that Las Vegas, Nevada’s famous moniker is “Sin City.” But Vegas isn’t alone.

In fact, some of the most sinful cities in the U.S. are in the Buckeye State.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, ranked the most sinful cities in America, sharing its 182-city list on Monday (December 6). “No place is innocent. We all have demons,” WalletHub’s report states, noting that U.S. lose more than $100 billion every year due to gambling addictions, for example. Here’s how they figured out which cities were more sinful than others:

“In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.”

So, which cities in Ohio made the list? Here are the cities, and how they rank:

No. 11: Cleveland

No. 33: Cincinnati

No. 70: Columbus

No. 74: Akron

No. 84: Toledo

These are the Top 10 Most Sinful Cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN

See the rest of the rankings from the full WalletHub report here.