Authorities Haven't Ruled Out Charges Against Oxford School Officials

Authorities in Michigan haven't ruled out charging school officials over the mass shooting at Oxford High School last week. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald spoke with CNN and said that after the alleged shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was found searching for ammunition on his phone, school officials had the legal authority to search his backpack and locker but never did. Had they searched his belongings, they may have found the gun he used to kill four of his classmates.

"We don't know exactly if that weapon was in his bag, where it was, we just know it was in the school, and he had access to it," McDonald said.

When asked if charges could be filed against staff members at the school, McDonald replied: "We haven't ruled out charging anyone."

Prosecutors have charged Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for providing access to the gun their son allegedly used in the shooting. They were taken into custody after a brief manhunt and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are each being held on a $500,000 bond.

Crumbley was charged as an adult with terrorism, murder, and other charges. If convicted, he faces life in prison.