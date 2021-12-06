Avril Lavigne Praises Olivia Rodrigo For Reviving Rock In The Charts

By Katrina Nattress

December 6, 2021

Avril Lavigne praised Olivia Rodrigo for reviving rock in the charts while presenting her with the Songwriter Of The Year award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch over the weekend.

“This year we were introduced to a new artist whose debut album marked a major return for rock ‘n’ roll in the charts," Lavigne said in her speech. “From ‘Driver’s License’ to ‘Good 4 You’ to ‘Deja Vu,’ Olivia’s singles from her album Sour are part of the collective psyche of 2021, and she wrote every single one of them. Her songs are personal, her songs are raw, and her songs are relatable.”

When Rodrigo took the stage, she gushed over her love for Lavigne. "I am such a massive fan of you, I look up to you so much, so this is so surreal for me," she said. "Thank you for the love and support."

The 18-year-old then discussed how important songwriting has been to her throughout her life. “I’ve been writing songs since I was like five years old and my favorite part about all of this is that feeling of writing a song that perfectly captures how I feel better than any conversation could have," she added. "So to accept an award for songwriting is really meaningful to me.”

See Lavigne present the award to Rodrigo above.

Avril LavigneOlivia Rodrigo
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices