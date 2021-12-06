Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band To Headline Put-In-Bay Country Festival

The star-studded lineup of the annual two-day country festival in Put-in-Bay is here — and the 2022 headliners are Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band.

Bash on the Bay kicks off on August 24 with The Hubie Ashcraft Band, Paulina Jayne, Blanco Brown, Jake Owen and Paisley. The following night’s lineup includes David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, Morgan Evans, Chris Janson and Zac Brown Band, with another artist to be announced. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. both days of the festival, which is set to take place on the grounds of the Put-In-Bay airport. First acts take the stage at 3 p.m. Festival goers cannot re-enter if they leave the venue, according to Bash on the Bay.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning (December 10) at 10 a.m. Find more info — including hotels, how to get there and more — about Bash on the Bay here.

“Once again, tickets for Bash on the Bay are going to be the hottest tickets of the year,” said event organizer, Tim Niese of 614 Events, Inc. “The exciting daily lineups only build on the success of our other island concerts including last year’s first-ever two-day event. Concert-goers can enjoy the resort atmosphere of Put-in-Bay while experiencing one of the most amazing music festivals in the country.”