Children Saved From Kidnapper After Detroit Police Conduct Traffic Stop

Two Detroit police officers were in the right place at the right time when they pulled over a woman who had just kidnapped four children.

According to WDIV 4, officials say 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder has been charged with multiple counts after kidnapping four children that were walking to school.

Officers were patrolling the area of Grand River Avenue and Evergreen Road in Detroit when a vehicle ran a red light. The officers pulled the woman over and noticed four children, ages 11, 8, 7 and 5, in the back of the car who were visibly upset.

Binder told police that she was in a rush to get them to school, but when police asked what school the kids attended, she could not answer.

Authorities then detained Binder and later learned that she was driving a stolen vehicle when she approached the children and told them to get into the car so she could drive them to school.

"The youngest child got into the van, at which time the oldest child, who is 11, tried to grab his brother back, but Ms. Binder got out of the car and pushed them toward her van, telling them to get in," a prosecutor told the court during Binder's arraignment.

Binder admitted that she did not know the four children.

Binder has been charged with four counts of kidnapping - child enticement, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile and one count of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

She is being held on a $5 million bond. If Binder is released, she cannot contact the victims, must wear a GPS tether, and will be placed on house arrest.

Detroit's Eighth Precinct Community posted the two officers who saved the children on Facebook, as well as the details of the entire encounter.