Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot Ranks Among The Best In The Nation

Basketball season is underway, and even the team mascots are in competition with one another.

Play AZ, an Arizona-based source that aims to keep tabs on headlines about the state’s gaming industry, released its rankings of the Best and Worst NBA Mascots last month — including Sir C.C. and Moondog. Here’s how Play AZ did it:

“In order to find out the best and worst mascots in the league, we surveyed basketball fans around the country and asked them to rank every official mascot in the NBA. Whether it’s because fans are left in awe by their half-court, behind-the-back shots, or because they just like the way a mascot looks, fans provided us with the ultimate NBA mascot ranking.”

Play AZ included 1,500 NBA fans (50% male and 50% female), asking them to rate mascots on a scale of 1 to 5. Then, the gaming info hub averaged the scores for each mascots

So, how does the Cleveland Cavaliers mascot stack up against the others? Sir C.C. ranks No. 11, and Moondog ranks No. 13 on the overall list. These are the Top 10 teams with the best NBA mascots:

Denver Nuggets Chicago Bulls Memphis Grizzlies Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks Atlanta Hawks Indiana Pacers Charlotte Hornets Oklahoma City Thunder Detroit Pistons

See the full rankings here.