Death Cab For Cutie Put Their Spin On This Holiday Classic

As hardcore Death Cab For Cutie fans know, the band covered Darlene Love's classic holiday song "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" for a 2004 compilation called Maybe This Christmas Tree, but the yuletide tune was never available on streaming services — until now.

The song has been covered by the likes of U2, Mariah Carey, Jon Bon Jovi, Joey Ramone, Michael Buble, Smashmouth, The Offspring, Dropkick Murphys and so many other artists, but Death Cab For Cutie put a spin on the iconic track that makes it distinctly theirs.

Listen to Death Cab For Cutie's cover of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" above.

Earlier this year, singer/guitarist Ben Gibbard told fans that the band was working on new music. "We’re working on a new record that I’m very excited about and I hope that we can be in a place to not only record the record properly and get it out to you guys as soon as possible but then also we can be out playing shows and play some new songs because these songs are way better with the other four dudes," he said at the time.

Though they have yet to detail the new project or 2022 tour dates, they are set to play a couple festivals next year.