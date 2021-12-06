Fergie Has A Four-Word Response To Her Viral 2008 One-Handed Cartwheels

Stan Twitter will never let Fergie forget her impressive flexibility from her 2008 performance on TODAY.

In the nostalgic clip, Fergie Ferg takes a moment amid her performance of "Barracuda" to offer the audience some one-handed cartwheels, while also singing live. Instagram meme account @diet_prada recently relived the magic of the performance and Ferg chimed in on the news with a four-word response. "My signature dance move," she wrote on the post, which was captured by @commentsbycelebs. This marks the first time that the Black Eyed Peas alum has ever acknowledged the viral performance.

Similarly, Hilary Duff recently joined in on the fun when it came to her own TODAY show performance of "With Love," where she offered the crowd an interesting rendition of a dance break towards the end of the number. To partake in the virality of the performance, which saw fans recreate her moves, outfits and even her facial expression, Duff did the routine herself on her TikTok account.