Fergie Has A Four-Word Response To Her Viral 2008 One-Handed Cartwheels

By Hayden Brooks

December 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Stan Twitter will never let Fergie forget her impressive flexibility from her 2008 performance on TODAY.

In the nostalgic clip, Fergie Ferg takes a moment amid her performance of "Barracuda" to offer the audience some one-handed cartwheels, while also singing live. Instagram meme account @diet_prada recently relived the magic of the performance and Ferg chimed in on the news with a four-word response. "My signature dance move," she wrote on the post, which was captured by @commentsbycelebs. This marks the first time that the Black Eyed Peas alum has ever acknowledged the viral performance.

Similarly, Hilary Duff recently joined in on the fun when it came to her own TODAY show performance of "With Love," where she offered the crowd an interesting rendition of a dance break towards the end of the number. To partake in the virality of the performance, which saw fans recreate her moves, outfits and even her facial expression, Duff did the routine herself on her TikTok account.

Fergie
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices