Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue Announces He's Running For Governor

Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor.

The republican candidate made the announcement Monday morning (December 6), throwing his hat in the ring “to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia,” he said in a tweet, along with a video announcement. “We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to Stop Stacey and Save Georgia.”

That means Perdue, apparently with support from former President Donald Trump, is going up against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the election, 11 Alive noted. The station also reports that Cody Hall, Kemp’s campaign communications director, said: “Governor Kemp has a proven track record of fighting the radical left to put hardworking Georgians first, while Perdue is best known for ducking debates, padding his stock portfolio during a pandemic, and losing winnable races.”

Perdue said in his announcement video “I like Brian (Kemp). This isn’t personal,” but “he has failed all of us and cannot win in November.”

The former senator also said: “…Let me be very clear: over my dead body will we ever give Stacey Abrams control of our elections again.”

Abrams, a voting rights advocate, lost to Kemp by 1.4 points in 2018. She announced her second gubernational run on December 1.

Watch Perdue’s announcement here: