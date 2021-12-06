Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue Announces He's Running For Governor

By Kelly Fisher

December 6, 2021

Vice President Pence Campaigns In Georgia For Senate Runoff Election
Photo: Getty Images

Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor.

The republican candidate made the announcement Monday morning (December 6), throwing his hat in the ring “to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia,” he said in a tweet, along with a video announcement. “We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to Stop Stacey and Save Georgia.”

That means Perdue, apparently with support from former President Donald Trump, is going up against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the election, 11 Alive noted. The station also reports that Cody Hall, Kemp’s campaign communications director, said: “Governor Kemp has a proven track record of fighting the radical left to put hardworking Georgians first, while Perdue is best known for ducking debates, padding his stock portfolio during a pandemic, and losing winnable races.”

Perdue said in his announcement video “I like Brian (Kemp). This isn’t personal,” but “he has failed all of us and cannot win in November.”

The former senator also said: “…Let me be very clear: over my dead body will we ever give Stacey Abrams control of our elections again.”

Abrams, a voting rights advocate, lost to Kemp by 1.4 points in 2018. She announced her second gubernational run on December 1.

Watch Perdue’s announcement here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices