HAIM Channels Lizzie McGuire To Make An Exciting Announcement

HAIM is hitting the road!

On Monday (December 6), Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim shared the exciting news that they will be going on tour next year. The One More HAIM 2022 North American Tour will take place through spring and summer next year, hitting every major U.S. city along the way. The tour will support their latest album 'Women in Music Pt. III.'

Making the news even more exciting, Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami, and Buzzy Lee and are set to join HAIM as support on select dates. To catch these amazing artists performing live, head to Ticketmaster on Friday (December 10) at 10am local time to snag tickets. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday (December 7) at 10 am local time through Thursday (December 9) at 10 pm local time.

Este, Danielle, and Alana celebrated the announcement over on Instagram, as well, by channeling the iconic 'This Is What Dreams Are Made Of' musical number from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. "WE’RE GOING ON TOUR!" they captioned the video. "This is what dreams are made of!" Check out all their tour dates below.