HAIM Channels Lizzie McGuire To Make An Exciting Announcement
By Emily Lee
December 6, 2021
HAIM is hitting the road!
On Monday (December 6), Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim shared the exciting news that they will be going on tour next year. The One More HAIM 2022 North American Tour will take place through spring and summer next year, hitting every major U.S. city along the way. The tour will support their latest album 'Women in Music Pt. III.'
Making the news even more exciting, Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami, and Buzzy Lee and are set to join HAIM as support on select dates. To catch these amazing artists performing live, head to Ticketmaster on Friday (December 10) at 10am local time to snag tickets. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday (December 7) at 10 am local time through Thursday (December 9) at 10 pm local time.
Este, Danielle, and Alana celebrated the announcement over on Instagram, as well, by channeling the iconic 'This Is What Dreams Are Made Of' musical number from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. "WE’RE GOING ON TOUR!" they captioned the video. "This is what dreams are made of!" Check out all their tour dates below.
One More HAIM Tour Dates:
4.24.2022 Las Vegas, NV
4.25.2022 Phoenix, AZ
4.27.2022 Berkeley, CA
5.01.2022 Los Angeles, CA
5.04.2022 Austin, TX
5.05.2022 Irving, TX
5.06.2022 Houston, TX,
5.08.2022 Jacksonville, FL
5.09.2022 Miami, FL
5.11.2022 Atlanta, GA
5.13.2022 Washington, DC
5.17.2022 New York, NY
5.19.2022 Cincinnati, OH
5.20.2022 Nashville, TN
5.22.2022 Wilmington, NC
5.24.2022 Toronto, ON
5.25.2022 Detroit, MI
5.28.2022 Philadelphia, PA
5.31.2022 Milwaukee, WI
6.01.2022 Indianapolis, IN
6.03.2022 Chicago, IL
6.04.2022 Kansas City, MO
6.06.2022 Minneapolis, MN
6.10.2022 Vancouver, BC
6.11.2022 Portland, OR
6.13.2022 Seattle, WA
6.14.2022 Bend, OR
Are you excited to see HAIM out on the road next year?