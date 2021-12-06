HAIM Channels Lizzie McGuire To Make An Exciting Announcement

By Emily Lee

December 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

HAIM is hitting the road!

On Monday (December 6), Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim shared the exciting news that they will be going on tour next year. The One More HAIM 2022 North American Tour will take place through spring and summer next year, hitting every major U.S. city along the way. The tour will support their latest album 'Women in Music Pt. III.'

Making the news even more exciting, Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami, and Buzzy Lee and are set to join HAIM as support on select dates. To catch these amazing artists performing live, head to Ticketmaster on Friday (December 10) at 10am local time to snag tickets. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday (December 7) at 10 am local time through Thursday (December 9) at 10 pm local time.

Este, Danielle, and Alana celebrated the announcement over on Instagram, as well, by channeling the iconic 'This Is What Dreams Are Made Of' musical number from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. "WE’RE GOING ON TOUR!" they captioned the video. "This is what dreams are made of!" Check out all their tour dates below.

One More HAIM Tour Dates:

4.24.2022          Las Vegas, NV 

4.25.2022          Phoenix, AZ                      

4.27.2022          Berkeley, CA                     

5.01.2022          Los Angeles, CA               

5.04.2022          Austin, TX                          

5.05.2022          Irving, TX                       

5.06.2022          Houston, TX,                     

5.08.2022          Jacksonville, FL 

5.09.2022          Miami, FL                           

5.11.2022          Atlanta, GA                        

5.13.2022          Washington, DC

5.17.2022          New York, NY   

5.19.2022          Cincinnati, OH 

5.20.2022          Nashville, TN                     

5.22.2022          Wilmington, NC             

5.24.2022          Toronto, ON                      

5.25.2022          Detroit, MI                         

5.28.2022          Philadelphia, PA               

5.31.2022          Milwaukee, WI                 

6.01.2022          Indianapolis, IN

6.03.2022          Chicago, IL                          

6.04.2022          Kansas City, MO               

6.06.2022          Minneapolis, MN             

6.10.2022          Vancouver, BC  

6.11.2022           Portland, OR                      

6.13.2022          Seattle, WA                    

6.14.2022          Bend, OR   

Are you excited to see HAIM out on the road next year?                         

