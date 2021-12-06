John Legend is headed to Las Vegas for his brand new residency, and is giving fans a small taste of what's to come on December 13th during his exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show.

"Love In Las Vegas" kicks off in April 2022 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and continues with a string of dates throughout May, August, and October, before wrapping up on October 29th. In announcing the new Vegas show, John explained that fans will be able to hear their "favorite songs from my entire career... full band... beautiful show...magical night." Tickets for John Legend's "Love in Las Vegas" residency show go on sale on Monday, December 13th, 2021 — and fans can watch him perform later than night during his iHeartRadio LIVE show.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on tickets earlier during a special pre-sale. Fan club members will have access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, December 8th at 10am PT/1pm ET. And, with Citi being the official presale credit card for John Legend's residency, and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning December 8th at 10am PT/1pm ET through Citi Entertainment®. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additionally, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale starting Friday, December 10th at 10am PT/1pm ET. All pre-sales will end Sunday, December 12th at 10pm PT/1pm ET.

During iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend, the star will perform some of his biggest hits and more live, as well as talk about his new Vegas residency during a special Q&A.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend on Monday, December 13th at 9pm ET/6pm PT via an exclusive stream on FOXSOUL's YouTube channel and FOXSOUL.tv. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's All My Jams station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend by listening to his new song "You Deserve It All" and some fan favorites below.