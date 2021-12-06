Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Working Hard To Blend Their Families

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making sure that their connection extends beyond one another.

On Sunday (December 5), the pop superstar, 52, and actor, 49, took all of their children (sans Affleck's eldest child, Violet) out for a trip to the Regency Theater in Los Angeles. While this isn't the first time that the power couple has brought together their young ones on an outing, it serves as a reminder as to how they want to blend their past with the present. While Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel, 9, Lopez shares two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony: twins Max and Emme, 13.

Back in August, a source close to E! Online spoke about Lopez's goal to become close to Affleck's children. "Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life," the insider revealed at the time. "They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond."

Meanwhile, during Affleck's recent chat with WSC, the actor reflected on his role as a parent and emphasized how he teaches his children to prioritize good values. "The most important thing to me is to be a good father. Boys need to be taught. How to behave, how to conduct yourself. What your values should be. The ways my father did that for me are really meaningful," he explained.