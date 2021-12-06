LIST: Louisville Shops Offering Free Holiday Gift Wrapping

By Ginny Reese

December 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Gift wrapping can be a daunting task, especially when you have lots of presents to get wrapped this holiday season. If you're looking for somewhere to take that chore off of your holiday list, then look no further.

There are many businesses in Louisville that offer free gift wrapping services. Courier Journal compiled a list of each business offering gift wrapping. Here's a list of all Louisville businesses offering free gift wrapping this holiday season:

Carmichael's Bookstore

2720 Frankfort Ave., 1295 Bardstown Road, 1313 Bardstown Road

Macy's

7900 Shelbyville Road in Oxmoor Center

Playthings Toy Shoppe

4209 Shelbyville Road, 1215 Herr Lane

Revelry Boutique Gallery

742 East Market Street

Rodes for Him For Her

49388 Brownsboro Road

Scout

3626 Brownsboro Road

Taylor Lee Comfort

6301 Moonseed Street

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Road in Oxmoor Center

Work the Metal

1201 Story Ave

When you shop online, there are options for gift wrapping as well. Here are some online shops that offer free gift wrapping services:

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Nordstrom
  • Tiffany & Co
  • Walmart
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices