Lizzo Shoots Her Shot At Drake & More With A Steamy Performance Of 'Tyrone'

As for her affinity for Chris Evans, this isn't the first time the "Truth Hurts" star publicly spoke about the star. She took to TikTok earlier this year to joke with fans that the Captain America star had gotten her pregnant, sharing:

"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child. But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."

Much to Lizzo's joy, Evans saw her post and responded:

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol. "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."