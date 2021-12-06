Lizzo Shoots Her Shot At Drake & More With A Steamy Performance Of 'Tyrone'
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 6, 2021
Lizzo is never shy when it comes to going after the things she wants. The star, who made headlines back in April when she drunkenly slipped into Chris Evans' DMs is back at it once again. During her performance at Art Basel in Miami on Sunday, the "Good As Hell" singer performed a sultry rendition of Erykah Badu's "Tyrone", and took the opportunity to call out a few of her famous crushes. Lizzo sang:
"Maybe I should call Chris Evans so Captain America can put another bun in my oven. Or maybe I should call back Drake...."
Watch: @lizzo reworks lyrics to @fatbellybella’s “Tyrone” to shout out @ChrisEvans and @Drake, at her #AmexUnstaged concert in Miami 😍 pic.twitter.com/wf2qGBzHSa— Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) December 5, 2021
This isn't the first time the Grammy nominated star name dropped Drizzy. In her song "Rumors" featuring Cardi B, Lizzo rapped:
"Focused on this music. My ex nigga, he blew it. Last year, I thought I would lose it. Readin' **** on the internet. My smoothie cleanse and my diet. No, I ain't **** Drake yet."
As for her affinity for Chris Evans, this isn't the first time the "Truth Hurts" star publicly spoke about the star. She took to TikTok earlier this year to joke with fans that the Captain America star had gotten her pregnant, sharing:
"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child. But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."
Much to Lizzo's joy, Evans saw her post and responded:
"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol. "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."
Drake has yet to comment on his shout out.