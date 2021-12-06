Oklahoma Makes Decision On Next Head Football Coach

The University of Oklahoma has found its next head football coach.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is set to be introduced as the Sooners' next head coach at OU's Everest Training Center Monday (December 6) morning, according to a SoonersSports.com news release.

Venables spent the past 10 seasons (2012-17) as a defensive coordinator and position coach at Clemson after previously spending 13 seasons on longtime former head coach and current interim Bob Stoops' Oklahoma staff.

"This is an incredibly special opportunity. Julie and I and our family are extremely grateful for the belief in us — and certainly in me — to be the next head coach at Oklahoma, one of the winningest and most tradition-rich programs in college football history. Our memories from Norman, where all four of our children were born, have been nothing but great.

"We're looking forward to making another decade-plus of incredible memories as we transition to a new era of Oklahoma football, especially with the opportunity and the challenge to join the SEC, the premier conference in all of college football."

Venables led Clemson's defense through its most dominant run in program history -- which included two national championships (2016, 2018), 10 College Football Playoff appearances and six conference championships -- and the Sooners' 2000 national championship winning defense as co-defensive coordinator alongside Mike Stoops.

"Brent was a major part of our 2000 national championship team here at OU, won two national titles at Clemson and, all told, has coached in eight national championship games," Bob Stoops said via SoonerSports.com. "He knows the formula to win national championships and has the toughness, the attitude and the fight that I think will elevate our program in a lot of positive ways. I've always loved his energy, excitement and passion for the game — it clearly spills over to his players. He has the absolute right experience to come in at this time and really boost our program."



Oklahoma had a sudden coaching vacancy after former head coach Lincoln Riley accepted the same position at USC on November 27.

Riley led the Sooners to four consecutive Big 12 championships during his first four seasons as Oklahoma's head coach (2017-21) and three College Football Playoff appearances, as well as a 10-2 (7-2 Big 12) record in 2021.