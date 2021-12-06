Prince William is fondly looking back on a memorable encounter he had with Taylor Swift nearly ten years ago. In a rare candid moment, the Duke of Cambridge recalled joining Jon Bon Jovi and Swift on stage amid a charity fundraiser to belt out 'Livin' on a Prayer' together.

"So, around about – it must be nearly 10 years ago now – I can't believe I'm actually telling this story. I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years," Prince William began. "It's an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet, as well."

"When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, 'That's it. My job is done. I'll get dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I'm off-duty a little bit now,'" the future king recalled. "Little did I think what was going to happen next."

"I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing,' " Prince William continued.