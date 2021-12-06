These Colorado Cities Are Among The Best For Singles

By Zuri Anderson

December 6, 2021

Couple dating and flirting looking each other
Photo: Getty Images

People look for love throughout the year. In fact, nearly half the U.S. population is unmarried (single, divorced, or widowed), census data says.

Dates can be snuggling up with someone during the winter or having a beach day in the middle of the summer. Dates can also be expensive, too. Experts say the average date can cost around $100. Depending on where you live, however, spending time with that special someone doesn't have to be costly.

WalletHub recently published a study looking for the best American cities for hooking up. Researchers looked at various metrics to determine their rankings, including movie ticket prices, meal costs, how many restaurants, coffee shops, shopping centers, parks there are, and more.

Three Colorado cities made the cut, and one was placed in the Top 5: Denver. Analysts also gave the Mile High City a nod for having more dating opportunities. The other two cities were Colorado Springs (No. 22) and Aurora (No. 86).

Here were the Top 10 best choices for singles, according to the website:

  1. Madison, Wisconsin
  2. Seattle, Washington
  3. Portland, Oregon
  4. Denver, Colorado
  5. Austin, Texas
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Minneapolis, Minneapolis
  8. Portland, Maine
  9. Tucson, Arizona
  10. Boise, Idaho

Click here for the full study.

