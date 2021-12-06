This Is Utah's Favorite Throwback Christmas Movie

It's that time of year when families gather around the television and watch nostalgic Christmas movies.

CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list of each state's most searched '90s Christmas movie. To determine the list, CenturyLink gathered data from PopSugar, Bustle, Ranker and ScreenRant.

The website states, "Even though most families probably won’t be going to a rental store to get a VHS tape or waiting for Christmas reruns on TV this year, they’ll certainly be revisiting some of their favorite ’90s classics, so we decided to take a look at which of these nostalgic holiday films are being searched for the most in each state leading into the yuletide season."

According to CenturyLinkQuote, Utah's most searched '90s Christmas movie is The Santa Clause.

Other popular film titles that made the list included Dumb and Dumber, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, A Christmas Carol, and Jingle All The Way.

CenturyLink also named the top five movies on the '90s nice list. According to the website, they are: Home Alone, Jingle All The Way, The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Dumb and Dumber.

