Why The Woman Who Broke Into Drake's House Is Suing Him For $4 Billion

Drake's Los Angeles home was broken into in April 2017 by a crazed fan and now that woman is suing the rap superstar.

As per Radar Online, Mesha Collins is suing the chart-topper for $4 billion, claiming defamation and accusing him of using her name and likeness in "defamatory matters" via his music, social media and product endorsements. Collins also claims the rapper is harassing her by doxxing her address. According to court documents obtained by the celebrity gossip outlet, Collins got into an argument with the rapper's lawyer, Stanton "Larry" Stein, and hung up on the powerhouse attorney.

Drake previously denied Collins' claims and filed a declaration in the case. "In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name," he stated. "I do not know Plaintiff. I have never met her and have never communicated with her. I did not even know of Plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of Plaintiff’s identity, name, or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit."

During the 2017 scandal, Collin was taken custody after the authorities responded to a call about a burglary at the home. When they arrived at the scene, they found the intruder had consumed some of the rapper's refreshments and locked herself in a room. She was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond. No criminal charges were filed because Drizzy deducted that Collins had personal issues.