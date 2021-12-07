2 Arizona Women Chosen To Train As Newest NASA Astronaut Recruits

Two Arizona women have been selected from a pool of over 12,000 applicants to be the newest astronaut recruits with NASA, reported AZ Family. The two are joining the first new astronaut class in four years.

Christina Birch, 38, and Jessica Wittner, 38, were both chosen on Monday afternoon at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Both will train for future missions along with eight other candidates.

Birch studied at the University of Arizona and is a native of Gilbert. She has two bachelor's degrees: one in mathematics and one in molecular biophysics. Birch also received a doctorate in biological engineering from MIT.

Wittner also studied at the University of Arizona where she received a bachelor of science in aerospace engineering. She received a master of science from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. She grew up in California and served as a lieutenant commander with the U.S. Navy.

The new team of astronauts will report for duty next month to start the two year training program. The training will include operating and maintaining the International Space Station's system, spacewalks, complex robotics skills, operate a T-38 training jet, and learning to speak Russian.