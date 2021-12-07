2 Minnesota Cities Land On List Of Most Sinful Cities In The Nation
By Hannah DeRuyter
December 8, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
When you hear the phrase "Sin City," Las Vegas comes to mind, but plenty of other cities across America also qualify as "sinful."
To find what other U.S. cities can be deemed as some of the most sinful in America, WalletHub used data to search for areas that qualify as behaving "illicitly."
Here is how WalletHub said they determined the most sinful cities around:
"Luckily for the saints among us, all American sins are not created, or distributed, equally. In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita."
The 37 key indicators fell under one of seven key dimensions:
- Anger and Hatred
- Jealousy
- Excesses and Vices
- Greed
- Lust
- Vanity
- Laziness
So, which two Minnesota cities landed on the list of the most sinful?
- No. 41: Minneapolis
- No. 106: St. Paul
According to the report, here are the top 10 most sinful cities in the United States:
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Houston, Texas
- Los Angeles, California
- Denver, Colorado
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Miami, Florida
- Chicago, Illinois
- Memphis, Tennessee
To see the full report, click here.