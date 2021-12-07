2 Minnesota Cities Land On List Of Most Sinful Cities In The Nation

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 8, 2021

Winona, Minnesota on an Antique map
Photo: Getty Images

When you hear the phrase "Sin City," Las Vegas comes to mind, but plenty of other cities across America also qualify as "sinful."

To find what other U.S. cities can be deemed as some of the most sinful in America, WalletHub used data to search for areas that qualify as behaving "illicitly."

Here is how WalletHub said they determined the most sinful cities around:

"Luckily for the saints among us, all American sins are not created, or distributed, equally. In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita."

The 37 key indicators fell under one of seven key dimensions:

  1. Anger and Hatred
  2. Jealousy
  3. Excesses and Vices
  4. Greed
  5. Lust
  6. Vanity
  7. Laziness

So, which two Minnesota cities landed on the list of the most sinful?

  • No. 41: Minneapolis
  • No. 106: St. Paul

According to the report, here are the top 10 most sinful cities in the United States:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Houston, Texas
  4. Los Angeles, California
  5. Denver, Colorado
  6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  7. Atlanta, Georgia
  8. Miami, Florida
  9. Chicago, Illinois
  10. Memphis, Tennessee

To see the full report, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices