5-Part Docuseries On The Jonas Brothers Tour Is Premiering Through December

Good news for Jonas Brothers fans: a new five-part docuseries about the band’s latest tour is here! The first episode of Moments Between the Moments dropped on Tuesday (December 7), and the rest will follow throughout the month. The whole thing culminates with an exclusive concert special at the end of the year.

Moments Between the Moments gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Jonas Brothers’ “Remember This Tour,” which they hosted earlier this year. The docuseries endeavor with Messenger allows fans to watch on Watch Together via Messenger and Instagram. The next episodes are set to premiere on Thursday (December 9); Thursday, December 16; Thursday, December 23; and Tuesday, December 28. The sixth episode, the concert special, will release on Thursday, December 30. Here’s how to tune in:

“‘Moments Between the Moments’ is viewable on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Watch, which lets users watch music videos, TV shows, movies, and more with their friends and family in real-time. Fans can view Watch Together episodes with friends on Messenger, Instagram or Portal by simply starting a video call, tapping the media button in the bottom right on Instagram, or swiping up to access the menu on Messenger or during a Portal call, selecting ‘Watch Together’ and searching for ‘Moments Between the Moments’.”

“As some of you already know... we were doing a bit of filming during the #RememberThisTour,” the Jonas Brothers wrote on Instagram on Monday (December 6), announcing the upcoming docuseries. “It's so exciting for us to be able to share some off these off-stage moments with all of you. Thank you again for making these last few months special for us.” The brothers added on Tuesday: “Last year we spent more time apart than we ever have, but it made us realize how many ‘firsts’ we still have to look forward to - including performing at Fenway Park 🤯 Watch the first episode of Moments Between The Moments with a friend on @Instagram or @Messenger video chat!!”