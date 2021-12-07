5 Virginia Cities Named Among The Most Sinful In America

Four Virginia cities are among the most sinful in the United States, according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com released its annual list of the 'most sinful cities in America' on Monday (December 6) which includes Richmond, Norfolk, Newport News and Virginia Beach among the list of 182.

Richmond ranked 55th with a WalletHub vice index score of 40.63, a 41 anger and hatred score, a 99 jealousy score, a 30 excesses and vices score, a 104 greed score, a 62 lust score, a 50 vanity score and a 60 laziness score.

Norfolk ranked 104th with a WalletHub vice index score of 34.67, a 76 anger and hatred score, a 98 jealousy score, a 46 excesses and vices score, a 62 greed score, an 83 lust score, a 149 vanity score and a 158 laziness score.

Newport News ranked 125th with a WalletHub vice index score of 33.37, a 69 anger and hatred score, a 129 jealousy score, a 94 excesses and vices score, a 62 greed score, a 97 lust score, a 125 vanity score and a 148 laziness score.

Virginia Beach ranked 153rd with a WalletHub vice index score of 30.76, a 170 anger and hatred score, a 152 jealousy score, a 126 excesses and vices score, a 62 greed score, a 112 lust score, a 47 vanity score and a 175 laziness score.

Chesapeake ranked 162nd with a WalletHub vice index score of 30.01, a 142 anger and hatred score, a 141 jealousy score, a 104 excesses and vices score, a 62 greed score, a 147 lust score, a 136 vanity score and a 142 laziness score.

WalletHub said its scores were tabulated based on "37 key indicators of evil deeds" and its "data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Fittingly, Las Vegas, known famously as "Sin City," once again topped the annual list.

Here are WalletHub's top 50 cities included in the study:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Little Rock, AR Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA New York, NY New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL Detroit, MI Wichita, KS Washington, DC Kansas City, MO Phoenix, AZ Seattle, WA Reno, NV Billings, MT Mobile, AL Knoxville, TN Wilmington, DE Portland, OR Cincinnati, OH Charleston, WV San Diego, CA Shreveport, LA Pittsburgh, PA Nashville, TN Tampa, FL Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Fort Lauderdale, FL Jacksonville, FL Rapid City, SD Springfield, MO San Antonio, TX Fort Smith, AR Sacramento, CA Indianapolis, IN Tuscon, AZ

You can view WalletHub's full list of the most sinful cities in America for 2021 here.