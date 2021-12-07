Billie Eilish's Last Name Is One Of The Most Mispronounced Words Of 2021

By Katrina Nattress

December 7, 2021

"Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles" Worldwide Premiere
Photo: Getty Images North America

Billie Eilish might be one of the most popular artists on the planet right now, but apparently people aren't quite sure how to pronounce her last name (it's EYE-lish). As NBC News reports, the singer's surname made it onto a list of 2021's most mispronounced words.

The list was compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms. The company surveyed its members to generate the list, and tallied the words that were most challenging for newsreaders and people on television to pronounce this year. The list was commissioned by language-learning platform Babbel.

“Newscasters in the U.S. have struggled with 2021′s new words and names while reporting on key sporting events, viral internet trends and emerging celebrities,” said Esteban Touma, a standup comedian and teacher for Babbel Live.

“As a language teacher, it’s always interesting to see that some of these terms are usually new colloquialisms, or are rooted or borrowed from another language,” he continued. “As a non-native speaker, I must confess it’s fun to see English speakers stumbling a bit for a change.”

Other words on the list include cheugy, dogecoin, Omicron, Sein and yassify. Check out the full list here.

Billie Eilish
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices