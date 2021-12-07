Can You Spot The 'Ssslithering Critter' Lurking In The Georgia Woods?

The Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is challenging you to find “a ssslithering critter!”

The government organization took to its Facebook page to share a wildlife photo with a snake camouflaged amid the branches, pinecones and other, more obvious objects that catch your eye in the photo. The Wildlife Resources Division notes that the venomous snake captured in the photo can be identified by “large, black, chevron-like crossbands” and a “reddish-brown stripe.” Although the snake actively pursues its prey, it’s more common for it to sit and wait, attacking by surprise.

Here’s what the Wildlife Resources Division wants you to know about the venomous critter:

“While you're unlikely to find this critter in an urbanized environment, you may encounter it in lowland cane thickets, high areas around swamps and river floodplains, hardwood and pine forests, mountainous areas, and rural habitats in farming areas.

“Most individuals are docile when encountered in the wild and will remain coiled or stretched out without moving. They may also rattle their tails as a warning, producing a loud buzzing sound. If provoked, however, they will not hesitate to deliver a serious bite. Nevertheless, this critter is not aggressive, and striking is only used in defense as a last resort.”

Find out more about the species here.

See the Wildlife Resources Division's Facebook post here: