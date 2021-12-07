Controversial Nashville Statue Removed After 20 Years

A controversial statue standing tall along Interstate 65 for more than two decades has been removed.

The massive statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan, has sat on a pedestal just off the Interstate for more than 20 years.

The monument, which sees Forrest aiming a pistol behind him while on a horse, has been on display since 1998 and drawn ire from many residents over the years, News Channel 5 reports. In the last few years, someone splattered the statue with pink paint while another scrawled the word "monster," both of which were still visible on Tuesday (December 7) when the statue was taken down.

Described by Vice News as the "world's ugliest statue," the monument has sat on private property owned by Bill Dorris. When he died in 2020, the estate was left to The Sons of Confederate Veterans, The Battle of Nashville Trust, and his border collie Lulu. While processing the distribution of his assets, the executor of Dorris' will made the decision to remove the statue.

"The statue is ugly," James Kay, Battle of Nashville Trust president, told the Nashville Scene last year. "It is a blight on Nashville and its citizens. It hinders our mission and what we are trying to accomplish."