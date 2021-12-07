Controversial Nashville Statue Removed After 20 Years
By Sarah Tate
December 7, 2021
A controversial statue standing tall along Interstate 65 for more than two decades has been removed.
The massive statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan, has sat on a pedestal just off the Interstate for more than 20 years.
The monument, which sees Forrest aiming a pistol behind him while on a horse, has been on display since 1998 and drawn ire from many residents over the years, News Channel 5 reports. In the last few years, someone splattered the statue with pink paint while another scrawled the word "monster," both of which were still visible on Tuesday (December 7) when the statue was taken down.
Described by Vice News as the "world's ugliest statue," the monument has sat on private property owned by Bill Dorris. When he died in 2020, the estate was left to The Sons of Confederate Veterans, The Battle of Nashville Trust, and his border collie Lulu. While processing the distribution of his assets, the executor of Dorris' will made the decision to remove the statue.
"The statue is ugly," James Kay, Battle of Nashville Trust president, told the Nashville Scene last year. "It is a blight on Nashville and its citizens. It hinders our mission and what we are trying to accomplish."
BREAKING: The Nathan Bedford Forrest statue along I-65 is in the process of being removed this morning. The owner of the installation and the land on it died last year, and the executor of the will ordered it be taken down.— Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) December 7, 2021
More here:https://t.co/3uZiH8uXEt pic.twitter.com/9mdHvpxij8
After more than two decades, the statue of KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Nashville has been removed https://t.co/bxaLOkov6W pic.twitter.com/D2icRXEz4Z— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 7, 2021
Another monument to Forrest has also been the subject of debate over the last few years. A bust of Forrest had been on display inside the Tennessee State Capitol, a position that many believed was not appropriate. After much discussion, Forrest's bust, along with those of Admirals David Glasgow Farragut and Albert Gleaves, was moved from the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.
"After more than a year in the making, this process has finally come to a close," said Gov. Bill Lee. "I thank the members of the Capitol Commission, Historical Commission and State Building Commission for providing thoughtful input and ensuring confidence in the process. The State Museum provides the full historical context for these figures as we remember our state's rich and complex past."