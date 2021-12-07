Disney+, Netflix, Other Services Are Down Due To An Amazon Server Issue

By Bill Galluccio

December 7, 2021

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-DISNEY-D23
Photo: Getty Images

A number of streaming sites and other online services were experiencing outages on Tuesday (December 7) due to an issue with Amazon Web Services.

DownDetector.com reported over 28,000 issues with Amazon and an additional 11,000 reports of problems with Amazon Web Services.

Users were unable to stream content on Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, while others were unable to use payment apps like Venmo, Cash App, and Coinbase. The issue was also causing problems with Chime and Ring doorbell cameras, Amazon's Alexa, and several online video games such as League of Legends and Valorant.

Amazon said that it is working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

"We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1," Amazon wrote on its service health dashboard.

There is no timetable for when services should be restored.

