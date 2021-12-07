Doja Cat Talks "Planet Her", Live Performing, Messing Up City Names & MORE

Doja Cat dropped in the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to talk her new album 'Planet Her', how it feels performing live again, accidentally messing up city names and more! Doja Cat released her 3rd album titled 'Planet Her' and this album is arguably her best work yet! She says the success of her album doesn't feel real until she's live performing and seeing her fans actually sing the lyrics with her! She says that performing on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour has made her feel like she's floating and she can't wait to experience all the cities (even though she messes up the names sometimes haha). Doja Cat kicked of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in Fort Worth, Texas and she accidentally said Dallas (they are pretty much the same thing) but she did correct herself in an Instagram post.