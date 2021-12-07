Doja Cat Talks "Planet Her", Live Performing, Messing Up City Names & MORE

By ronniehiii

December 7, 2021

Doja Cat dropped in the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to talk her new album 'Planet Her', how it feels performing live again, accidentally messing up city names and more! Doja Cat released her 3rd album titled 'Planet Her' and this album is arguably her best work yet! She says the success of her album doesn't feel real until she's live performing and seeing her fans actually sing the lyrics with her! She says that performing on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour has made her feel like she's floating and she can't wait to experience all the cities (even though she messes up the names sometimes haha). Doja Cat kicked of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in Fort Worth, Texas and she accidentally said Dallas (they are pretty much the same thing) but she did correct herself in an Instagram post.

Doja Cat
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices