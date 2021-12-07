Ed Sheeran to Perform During Empire State Building Music-To-Light Show

Ed Sheeran is celebrating the holidays in a very big way: with a performance and light show at New York City's Empire State Building during the exclusive iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party.

On Monday, December 20th, fans will be able to watch a special five-song performance from Sheeran, including songs from his new = album, fan favorites, and his new holiday song with Elton John "Merry Christmas" — all with a special music-to-light show on the Empire State Building's iconic tower. The festive music-to-light spectacular will feature thousands of LED lights at the top of the famous tower, choreographed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manouvre team.

Ed will also talk about his new music and more during an exclusive interview hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personalities Elvis Duran and Maxwell & Crystal.

In a statement, Sheeran said of the upcoming intimate show, "I'm thrilled to participate in this annual holiday tradition with Elton’s and my new song ‘Merry Christmas.' I'm looking forward to celebrating the start of this holiday season from atop the Empire State Building, wishing a happy Christmas to everyone in New York City and around the world."

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party with Ed Sheeran on Monday, December 20th at 9pm ET/6pm PT via an exclusive stream on cwtv.com and The CW app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation and Today's Mix stations.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party with Ed Sheeran by listening to some of his = songs, as well as his new Christmas song with Elton John below.