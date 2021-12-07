Former D.C. Guard Official Accuses Army Generals Of Lying To Congress

By Jason Hall

December 7, 2021

A former D.C. National Guard official accused two Army generals of lying under oath during their testimony about the military's response to the January 6 insurrection while testifying before congress, Politico reports.

In a 36-page memo to the House committee investigating the January 6 incident, Col. Earl Matthews claimed Gen. Charles Flynn, who served as the deputy chief of staff for operations at the time of the insurrection, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of the Army staff "repeatedly misrepresented, understated, or misled" the House Oversight Committee and the Defense Department's inspector general in relation to the investigation of the incident.

Matthews, who served as the top attorney to Maj. Gen. William Walker on January 6, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, accused Piatt of misleading congress regarding the guard's "capability, readiness and motivation" in its response efforts during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Matthews also said the generals "falsely claimed" that the military branch didn't have the proper training or resources to shift from traffic control to civil disturbance operations, calling Flynn and Piatt "absolute and unmitigated liars" for their recanting of the guard's response to the incident.

"Flynn falsely stated that the Army Staff (which is supposed to be running the global operations of the U.S. Army) had to devote 30 to 40 officers and non-commissioned officers to get 154 ill-prepared DC Guardsmen to Capitol Hill," Matthews wrote in his memo. "This assertion constituted the willful deception of Congress. It is not just imprecision, it is lying. Senior Army officers lied about little stuff."

The release of the memo comes weeks after Walker, now retired from the military and serving at the Capitol as House sergeant-at-arms, publicly demanded the retraction of an inspector general report that claimed Army leaders had to tell him twice to send troops to the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, which he said was false and needs to be corrected.

