Here's How Selena Gomez Reacted To Her First-Ever Grammy Nomination

By Hayden Brooks

December 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It was happy tears for Selena Gomez after the superstar was nominated for a GRAMMY Award.

Back in November, Gomez, 29, received her first GRAMMY Award nomination in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her Spanish-language EP, Revelación. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the star admitted that she "cried like a little baby" upon hearing the big news. "Thank you so much. I cried like a little baby. I was very excited," she told ET's Matt Cohen while promoting Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. "I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!"

Revelación was released in March and included the singles, "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo" featuring Rauw Alejandro. Gomez wrote all of the songs on the 7-track collection except one cut.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," Gomez said of the project at the time. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

Selena Gomez
