Jimmy Fallon Nabs Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion For Christmas Single

By Hayden Brooks

December 7, 2021

Photo: YouTube/JimmyFallonVEVO

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion are celebrating a different kind of Christmas.

On Monday night (December 6), the trio dropped a pandemic-themed track called "It Was A... (Masked Christmas)." The jolly three-minute cut, which was unveiled alongside a video directed by Dan Opsal, hears the stars remind listeners about the pandemic amid the holiday season. “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house/ We covered our nose, and covered our mouth/ But it’s Christmas time/ We’ll be in line for a booster,” Fallon and Grande sing during the hook.

Hot Girl Meg pops in for the bridge of the track, where she spits about snow, mistletoe and, of course, Purell. “This year's different, you can tell/ Deck those halls and jingle bells/ Put Purell on everything/ Turkey, egg nog, candy cane,” she raps.

Earlier on Monday, The Tonight Show host teased the holiday cut via social media, writing, "Guys. I can't believe I'm typing this but – I'm dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion." While this is Hot Girl Meg's first holiday track, it marks the latest from Grande and Fallon. The two have both released Christmas music in the past, including "Santa Tell Me" and a cover of Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime," respectively.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices