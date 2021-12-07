Jimmy Fallon Nabs Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion For Christmas Single

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion are celebrating a different kind of Christmas.

On Monday night (December 6), the trio dropped a pandemic-themed track called "It Was A... (Masked Christmas)." The jolly three-minute cut, which was unveiled alongside a video directed by Dan Opsal, hears the stars remind listeners about the pandemic amid the holiday season. “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house/ We covered our nose, and covered our mouth/ But it’s Christmas time/ We’ll be in line for a booster,” Fallon and Grande sing during the hook.

Hot Girl Meg pops in for the bridge of the track, where she spits about snow, mistletoe and, of course, Purell. “This year's different, you can tell/ Deck those halls and jingle bells/ Put Purell on everything/ Turkey, egg nog, candy cane,” she raps.

Earlier on Monday, The Tonight Show host teased the holiday cut via social media, writing, "Guys. I can't believe I'm typing this but – I'm dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion." While this is Hot Girl Meg's first holiday track, it marks the latest from Grande and Fallon. The two have both released Christmas music in the past, including "Santa Tell Me" and a cover of Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime," respectively.