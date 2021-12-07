JJ Watt Reveals Strange Incident With Coyotes On His Arizona Property
By Ginny Reese
December 7, 2021
The Arizona Cardinals' JJ Watt has been having problems with wildlife on his Arizona property, reported Essentially Sports.
Arizona is no stranger to spotting coyotes and other wildlife. Watt, who is originally from Houston, Texas had a bizarre encounter with some coyotes and a rabbit, and he shared it all on social media.
The Cardinals defensive end wrote on Twitter, "Have a couple coyotes jumping the fence into our yard at night. Pretty sure they made a meal out of a rabbit on our driveway last night."
He finished off the tweet by asking, "What’s the protocol on this AZ people?"
Watt explained that a couple of coyotes jumped the fence at his house to try and get into his yard. The wild animals are strong hunters and have a strong sense of smell which they use to find smaller animals for food. Coyotes also never hunt alone, which is why a couple of coyotes got into the athlete's yard instead of just one.
If one thing is for certain, this probably won't be the last time that Watt sees some wild animals in his yard.