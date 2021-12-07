JJ Watt Reveals Strange Incident With Coyotes On His Arizona Property

The Arizona Cardinals' JJ Watt has been having problems with wildlife on his Arizona property, reported Essentially Sports.

Arizona is no stranger to spotting coyotes and other wildlife. Watt, who is originally from Houston, Texas had a bizarre encounter with some coyotes and a rabbit, and he shared it all on social media.

The Cardinals defensive end wrote on Twitter, "Have a couple coyotes jumping the fence into our yard at night. Pretty sure they made a meal out of a rabbit on our driveway last night."

He finished off the tweet by asking, "What’s the protocol on this AZ people?"