Lil Nas X Talks 'Montero', Grammy Nominations, Elton John & MORE!

Lil Nas X stopped by the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to talk his new album Montero, receiving 5 Grammy nominations, working with Elton John & MORE! Lil Nas X says he's thrilled his baby Montero is born, and thinks this is by far his best body of work! He explains that he manifested this everyday by constantly telling himself this is going to be album of the year! To his surprise, he received 5 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year which are all main categories! He said every time he received a new nomination his manager would FaceTime him! He also detailed working with Elton John and says they still keep in touch even though he's busy making Christmas music with Ed Sheeran!