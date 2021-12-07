Man Holds Atlanta Rideshare Driver At Gunpoint For Not Providing Cigarettes

By Kelly Fisher

December 7, 2021

Close-Up Of Person Holding Cigarette Pack
Photo: Getty Images

Police arrested man in Atlanta who allegedly threatened to shoot his ride-share driver because he did not have cigarettes for his passenger.

Keith Long, 34, is accused of pulling two handguns on his ride-share driver and holding him at gunpoint in southwest Atlanta because he “did not have any cigarettes for him,” according to police. Long reportedly told the driver that he would be shot if he stopped the car; however, the driver managed to escape and run from his vehicle at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Law enforcement officers tracked Long down and recovered a handgun and backpack that contained marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone, meth, bath salts, cocaine, and cough syrup, according to CBS 46, Fox 5 Atlanta and other local media outlets.

Long is reportedly charged with aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, robbery, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and trafficking narcotics. He was brought into custody at the Fulton County Jail after evaluation at a local hospital.

